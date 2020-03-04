San Francisco

Person Critically Injured After Being Trapped Under BART Train in SF

Glen Park station closed during investigation, causing major delays on the SF line

By Stephen Ellison

ambulance-Generic amublance
Shutterstock

A person suffered critical injuries Wednesday after becoming trapped underneath a BART train in San Francisco, according to the fire department.

Fire crews rescued the adult victim at the Glen Park Station, and the victim was taken to a trauma center, fire officials said.

It was not clear how the person became trapped under the train.

The Glen Park station was closed during the investigation. The incident caused a major delay on the San Francisco line in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions, BART said.

Muni was providing mutual aid between Balboa Park and Embarcadero stations. There was limited train service between Daly City and 24th St stations during the closure, BART said.

