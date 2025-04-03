San Mateo

Person found dead in back seat of minivan on Highway 101 in San Mateo County

No foul play is suspected, according to the California Highway Patrol

By NBC Bay Area staff

A person was found dead in the back seat of a minivan on Highway 101 in San Mateo County Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers were dispatched at about 2:10 p.m. to southbound Highway 101, just north of Highway 92, to investigate a reported medical emergency, the CHP said.

Responding officers found the minivan parked on the right shoulder. A person in the back seat was pronounced dead by firefighters, according to the CHP.

No foul play is suspected in the case, the CHP said.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

