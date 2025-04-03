Person found dead in back seat of minivan on Highway 101 in San Mateo County

A person was found dead in the back seat of a minivan on Highway 101 in San Mateo County Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers were dispatched at about 2:10 p.m. to southbound Highway 101, just north of Highway 92, to investigate a reported medical emergency, the CHP said.

Responding officers found the minivan parked on the right shoulder. A person in the back seat was pronounced dead by firefighters, according to the CHP.

No foul play is suspected in the case, the CHP said.

Further information wasn't immediately available.