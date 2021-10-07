Campbell

Person in Spider-Man Costume, Sidekick Wanted for Burglary, Theft in Campbell

Surveillance video shows a person in a Spider-Man costume walking away with a trash can believed to be full of stolen property

Two people wanted for a burglary and theft in Campbell.
Campbell police say a person in a Spider-Man costume and their sidekick are wanted in connection with a burglary and theft.

The police department said the two are suspected of burglary and stealing various tools. Police did not say when or where the crimes occurred.

Surveillance video shared by police shows the person in the Spider-Man costume walking away with a trash can believed to be full of stolen property. The other person was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and red gloves.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call 408-866-2101.

