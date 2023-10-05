Oakland

Police investigate after person injured by Oakland hit-and-run

The person was brought to a hospital for treatment and is now in stable condition

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

One person was injured by a hit-and-run while crossing a street in Oakland Wednesday, according to police. 

The person was hit just after 4:45 p.m. on the 2300 block of International Boulevard, said Officer Darryl Rodgers with the Oakland Police Department. The driver of the vehicle then sped off. 

Paramedics transported the person to a hospital, where they are now listed in stable condition. 

Police are now investigating the hit-and-run, and ask anyone with information to contact the department at 510-777-8570.

