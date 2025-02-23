Person of interest interviewed after Hillsborough police officer shot

A person of interest has been interviewed in South San Francisco as police investigate the Saturday incident police say involved the "ambush" of an officer in the Hillsborough Police Department parking lot, police said.

The department is "confident" that the suspect fled the scene and that the incident specifically targeted the police department, officials posted on social media Sunday. The wounded officer is expected to make a full recovery, according to officials.

A Hillsborough police officer was "ambushed" and shot by a gunman in the rear parking lot of the town's police station Saturday afternoon, but survived, officials said Saturday.

While the officer returned fire, it wasn't known whether he struck his assailant, police said.

The wounded officer was taken to San Francisco General Hospital and was expected to make a full recovery, police said in a press release.

The attack occurred about 3:49 p.m. at the police station, which is located with Town Hall at 1600 Floribunda Ave.

On Sunday, officials thanked the community for its well wishes and support and its allied local, state and federal partners for their assistance.