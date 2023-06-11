Police identify person of interest in SF Mission District mass shooting: Sources

San Francisco police are searching for a person of interest in the Friday night mass shooting in the city's Mission District, sources tell NBC Bay Area.

The drive-by shooting at a block party on 24th Street and Treat Avenue left nine people injured. Police believe it was a "targeted and isolated" attack.

Sources told NBC Bay Area Sunday that police are looking for Javier Campos, who is currently a person of interest.

San Francisco police said Sunday they’re searching for Javier Campos as a person of interest in the Friday night mass shooting in the Mission District.

Following the shooting, a surveillance camera filmed a car driving at a high speed away from the area, according to police sources.

SFPD later tied the car's license plate to Campos. They describe him as a member of the Sureños gang with ties to other gang members throughout the Bay Area.

Campos also has an outstanding arrest warrant for a homicide in Oakland, as well as several other firearms warrants from San Mateo County and Alameda County, according to police sources.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.