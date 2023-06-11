San Francisco

Police identify person of interest in SF Mission District mass shooting: Sources

Police believe Friday's mass shooting in San Francisco's Mission District was a "targeted and isolated" attack. 

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco police are searching for a person of interest in the Friday night mass shooting in the city's Mission District, sources tell NBC Bay Area.

The drive-by shooting at a block party on 24th Street and Treat Avenue left nine people injured. Police believe it was a "targeted and isolated" attack. 

Sources told NBC Bay Area Sunday that police are looking for Javier Campos, who is currently a person of interest.

San Francisco police said Sunday they’re searching for Javier Campos as a person of interest in the Friday night mass shooting in the Mission District. 
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Following the shooting, a surveillance camera filmed a car driving at a high speed away from the area, according to police sources.

SFPD later tied the car's license plate to Campos. They describe him as a member of the Sureños gang with ties to other gang members throughout the Bay Area. 

Campos also has an outstanding arrest warrant for a homicide in Oakland, as well as several other firearms warrants from San Mateo County and Alameda County, according to police sources.

Local

San Francisco 2 hours ago

San Francisco-based Anchor Brewing no longer selling nationally

San Francisco 2 hours ago

San Francisco holds inaugural Juneteenth parade

San Francisco police gave an update after nine people were shot Friday night in the Mission District.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us