Climber Detained After Reaching Top of San Francisco's Salesforce Tower

A person who free-climbed the 61-floor Salesforce Tower in San Francisco Tuesday morning was seen being detained by authorities as they reached the top of the skyscraper.
Police said citizens flagged down officers at about 9:21 a.m. to inform them someone was climbing the city's tallest tower. The climber, identified as a male, reached the top of the building at about 10:50 a.m.
It wasn't immediately clear why the person scaled the tower, which stands at 1,070 feet tall.
San Francisco police Officer Robert Rueca said authorities needed to speak with the climber to determine a motive.