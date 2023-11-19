Oakland

Person shot during attempted robbery in Oakland

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

Oakland police said a gunshot victim transported themself to the hospital just after 6 p.m. Friday. 

The shooting happened in the 3300 block of Foothill Boulevard, police said.  

Oakland 8 hours ago

1 dead after car overturns in crash on I-580 Oakland

Oakland Nov 18

Person found dead near I-980 in Oakland

Hospital personnel provided medical treatment to the victim who is listed in stable condition. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Officers responded to the hospital and learned the victim sustained injuries during an attempted robbery. 

Police ask anyone with information about the robbery and shooting contact police at 510-238-3426.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us