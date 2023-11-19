Person shot during attempted robbery in Oakland

Oakland police said a gunshot victim transported themself to the hospital just after 6 p.m. Friday.

The shooting happened in the 3300 block of Foothill Boulevard, police said.

Hospital personnel provided medical treatment to the victim who is listed in stable condition.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Officers responded to the hospital and learned the victim sustained injuries during an attempted robbery.

Police ask anyone with information about the robbery and shooting contact police at 510-238-3426.