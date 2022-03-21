Caltrain

Person Struck by Caltrain in Mountain View

By Bay City News

A person was struck by a Caltrain in Mountain View on Monday night, a spokesperson for the agency said. Caltrain did not say the condition of the person.

Southbound train #132 struck an individual who was trespassing on the tracks between San Antonio Station and Rengstorff Avenue at 8:55 p.m., the agency said.

Emergency personnel are on scene and trains are currently being held on both tracks as of 9:30 p.m.

There were approximately 60 passengers onboard train #132, with no reported injuries onboard.

