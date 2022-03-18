Person Struck, Killed by Caltrain in Menlo Park

A Caltrain struck and killed someone who was trespassing on the tracks in Menlo Park on Friday morning, an agency spokesman said.

The collision was reported at 10:36 a.m. on the tracks between Encinal and Watkins avenues and involved northbound train No. 113 that was headed from San Jose to San Francisco, Caltrain spokesman Dan Lieberman said.

There were 68 passengers aboard the train and no injuries were reported on board.

The northbound track remained closed as of 11:30 a.m., but the southbound track reopened for trains to move through the area at reduced speeds, Lieberman said.

The fatality is the fourth on Caltrain's right-of-way in 2022.