oakalnd

Person wounded in Oakland shooting

Police said the person, shot early Saturday morning, was in stable condition on Sunday

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

A person was shot and wounded early Saturday morning in Oakland.

Police said they were called shortly before 2:15 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Franklin Street.

Oakland 19 hours ago

Oakland police shut down program for reporting auto burglaries one day after launch

Oakland Oct 28

Crews knock down 3-alarm fire in Oakland

Officers found a victim who sustained a gunshot wound. Paramedics assisted the victim and transported them to the hospital. Police said Sunday they were listed in stable condition.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Oakland police at(510-238-3426.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

oakalnd
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us