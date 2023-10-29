Person wounded in Oakland shooting

A person was shot and wounded early Saturday morning in Oakland.

Police said they were called shortly before 2:15 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Franklin Street.

Officers found a victim who sustained a gunshot wound. Paramedics assisted the victim and transported them to the hospital. Police said Sunday they were listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Oakland police at(510-238-3426.