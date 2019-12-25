Petaluma Dog Rescued From Fire, Given Oxygen Mask that Fits Muzzle

A dog was treated for smoke inhalation in a kitchen fire late Christmas morning in Petaluma, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at about 11:10 a.m. on Grouse Lane.

The homeowners were not home when the fire started but some family members came by to pick up two dogs when they discovered heat and smoke as they opened the front door, fire officials said.

None of the family members were able to rescue the dogs so they broke a sliding glass door and one of the dogs got out. Then they started dousing the fire with water from a garden hose.

Fire crews responded after someone called to report smoke was coming from the roof of the home, fire officials said. The first crew to arrive saw smoke coming from the eves and went inside to look for victims.

Firefighters found the second dog in a back bedroom suffering from smoke inhalation. Crews took it outside and gave it oxygen via a mask from their Fido Bag. The mask is designed to fit a dog's muzzle.

Fire officials said the family took the dog to a veterinarian following its rescue. No firefighters were injured in the fire.

In 10 minutes, crews had the fire under control. Fire officials said it started on the stove, but nothing was cooking. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Building officials determined the home is uninhabitable because of smoke and water damage and damage to the home's electrical system.