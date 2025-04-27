Crime and Courts

Petaluma homeowner arrested after allegedly chasing salesman with firearm

By Bay City News

A 67-year-old Petaluma man was arrested for allegedly brandishing a firearm at a door-to-door salesman, police said Sunday.

Michael Greenwood was arrested April 21 in the 900 block of Daniel Drive, after allegedly chasing a solicitor down the street, according to the initial report to the Petaluma Police Department.

A 21-day gun violence restraining order was placed on Greenwood after he refused to voluntarily surrender the firearm, and the firearm was then taken by police.

He was booked into Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility on accusations of making criminal threats and brandishing a firearm.

