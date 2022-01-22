Petaluma Police Ask for Help Finding Motorist Who Fled After Injury Collision

Petaluma police are asking for help finding a motorist they say fled after a collision between his SUV and a big rig on Lakeville Highway sent one person to the hospital and spilled about 65 gallons of diesel Thursday.

The motorist's red Nissan SUV collided with a big rig at the intersection of Lakeville Highway and Pine View Way around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police said. A passenger in the big rig was taken to the hospital with injuries, according to police.

Officers searched the area but couldn't find the driver of the SUV, who ran away on foot before they arrived, police said. The SUV's driver is a white man with long hair, according to police.

The roadway was closed for about three hours to accommodate cleanup of the spilled fuel. The Petaluma Fire Department, Petaluma Public Works, Caltrans and Sonoma County Hazmat worked on the cleanup, police said.

The Petaluma Police Department is asking anyone with information to call (707) 778-4372.