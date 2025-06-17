Petaluma police investigate incident between pickup truck driver, protesters

Police in Petaluma are investigating an altercation between protesters and a pickup truck driver during Saturday's "No Kings" demonstration in town, the department said.

According to police, at one point during the event, a group of protesters entered a crosswalk at the intersection of Western Avenue and Petaluma Boulevard South and were there while the signal displayed a green light for vehicles.

"A truck proceeded through the intersection at that time, resulting in a situation that understandably sparked strong concern in the community," the Petaluma Police Department said in a Monday release.

According to one witness on Facebook, the pickup allegedly "plowed into" the protesters.

No injuries were reported and the involved driver reported what happened to police, the department said. The driver is also cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators are reviewing video footage and witness accounts to see if anything illegal happened, the department said.

Police said the "No Kings" event drew hundreds of participants and remained peaceful for the majority of the day.

The department pointed out that even with a green light, drivers are legally obligated to yield to any pedestrians in a crosswalk.

"Driving toward pedestrians, particularly families with children, is dangerous and may violate multiple sections of the California Vehicle Code," Petaluma Police said.

Pedestrians also have a responsibility to cross the street lawfully and avoid walking against the light, especially outside of crosswalks, the department added.