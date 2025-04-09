Petaluma police search for prowler found under bed in resident's home

Petaluma police are searching for a prowler who was found under a bed in a resident's home late last month, the department said Wednesday.

The prowling incident was reported on the night of March 30 at a home on the 700 block of Cindy Lane, according to police.

After returning home, the resident discovered an unknown man under a bed, police said. The man proceeded to flee the home on foot.

Police provided the following description for the man: Hispanic, in his 20s, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 120 pounds, dark hair and dark clothing.

Officers patrolled the neighborhood but did not find the man, police said.

As of Wednesday, the suspect remained unidentified, but police said their investigation is ongoing. They also issued an advisory to the public.

"While home invasions and prowlers are not a common issue in Petaluma, it’s always wise to stay vigilant and take precautions to protect your home and loved ones," police said in a statement. "Even in safe communities, unexpected situations can arise, and being prepared can make all the difference. Consider securing your home with strong locks, motion-sensor lights, and a home security system. Always be mindful of your surroundings, and don’t hesitate to report any suspicious activity to authorities."