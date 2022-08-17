Employees Held at Knifepoint During Robbery at Popular San Jose Bakery

A chilling attack caught on surveillance video shows thieves flashing knives and demanding cash after breaking into a popular San Jose bakery.

Police are investigating the crime and are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects.

"At the end of the day, we're just happy that nobody got hurt," Peters Bakery co-owner Cap Peters said. "We can deal with the loss of cash. That isn't an issue."

Peters said the robbers held employees at knifepoint and made off with about $1,000 from a cashbox and employee tips.

The Alum Rock bakery, which Peters' grandfather started back in 1936, did not let the attack stop them from opening for business again on Wednesday, which saw the usual crowd of customer lining up down the block.

Peters offered his team the day off, but they decided to stay and work.

"(The attack) didn't put a dent in our stride," Peters said.

A police report has been filed. Surveillance video of the attack has been shared hundreds of times on social media.