Influx of pets at San Jose animal shelter following Fourth of July

Fourth of July fireworks led to an influx of lost pets being brought into a San Jose animal shelter.

The San Jose Animal Care Center usually gets about 25 pets a day during kitten season. On Wednesday, 53 dogs and cats were brought in.

The shelter places a 72-hour hold on pets turned in. It also posts their pictures on its website.

"They will be able to see animals that are at the shelter and also animals that are available," Animal Care and Services Director Jay Terrado said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Jose Marquez said his dog Lucky ran out of his home on Saturday. He said fireworks were likely to blame.

Marquez had been looking for Lucky until Thursday when he found the pup at the animal care center.

"It was chaos to find him, but thank God he got found," Marquez said. "I was just happy that they were at least caught and safe inside in a shelter and not in the heat."

The shelter said about 50% of dogs are reunited with their families, but only 2% of cats are, which is about the national average.

The lost animals serve as a reminder to owners to microchip their pets and make sure they have some sort of identification in case they run away.