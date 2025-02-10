Almost half of employees don't use all of their paid time off. Here's why

Almost half of employees, 46%, don't use their paid time off, according to a Pew Research study.

Roxy Couse, also known as the "Millennial Manager" said that we need to change our mindset about vacation.

"Vacation time and PTO time is part of your compensation package so it’s one way to think about it," Couse said. "It’s not like someone necessarily has to give you permission to take this, it’s a part of the agreement with the company that you work for.”

Of the employees who don't take all of their paid time off, 49% said that it's because they fear falling behind while 43% said they feel bad about making more work for colleagues.

Sixteen percent of employees said they fear losing their job, and 12% said they work for bosses who discourage time off.