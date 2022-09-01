PG&E Crews Brace for Bay Area Heat Wave

The incoming heat wave means all hands-on deck for PG&E crews. The hot weather sets the stage for possible widespread outages across the Bay Area.

“We will be working around the clock, staffing levels will be high. You will see blue trucks out in the field if there are outages because we’ll be working around the clock,” said PG&E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian.

Sarkissian emphasized that the increase in staffing to handle any weather-related issues. She said that staff meteorologists will also be closely tracking weather through the weekend at the utility's command center in San Ramon.

Specialized equipment at the PG&E command center allows them to see which areas are most impacted most by the heat and make decisions on where to send crews based on the information.

When it comes to outages in the coming days, Sarkissian said it's more likely to be due to overheating equipment than any planned power shutoff.

“And when it’s this hot and it’s not cooling down over night, our equipment doesn’t have the opportunity to cool down, equipment failure leads to heat caused outages,” she said.

As for now, PG&E said that there are no planned power shutoffs related to the heat wave. But also say that doesn’t mean they're off the table, if conditions change.

“If we’re looking and seeing multiple factors including high winds including low humidity including extreme heat including red flag warnings, that’s when we’ll make that decision,” Sarkissian said.

