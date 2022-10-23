PG&E power shutoffs

PG&E Downgrades Projected Power Shutoffs    

By Bay City News

File image of PG&E logo.
NBC Bay Area

PG&E said Sunday afternoon that the utility has reduced the scope of its potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) for this weekend.

About 1,000 customers in portions of Glenn, Colusa, Stanislaus and  Yolo counties are no longer being considered for a safety shutoff due to high winds and low humidity forecast throughout Northern California that made the area more prone to wildfires.

As of 4 p.m., PG&E had not initiated a PSPS for any of the 5,800 customers that were being considered for shutoffs.

The public utility said in a statement that its meteorologists will continue to monitor the dynamic weather conditions. Safety shutoffs are still possible for approximately 2,000 customers in portions of Kern, Fresno, San Benito, Napa, Lake, Sonoma, Tehama and Butte counties. PG&E has directly notified these customers of the potential shutoffs.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Customers can see whether they might be affected by shutoffs by going to pge.com/pspsupdates.

PG&E power shutoffs Oct 22

PG&E Warns of Possible Power Shutoffs in the North Bay

frost advisory 5 hours ago

Octo-Brrr: Frost Advisory Issued for Bay Area

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

PG&E power shutoffsPG&EPG&E shutoffs
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us