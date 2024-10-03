California

11.5 million customers to receive credit on October PG&E bill

By NBC Bay Area staff

Good news for more than 11.5 million California households: you can expect to see lower electricity bills this month.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that customers of investor-owned utilities like PG&E will receive a credit on their October bills. The credits will average about $71 and will automatically be applied.

“Not only does this credit provide much-needed relief for families, it’s helping Californians make the switch to cleaner energy,” said Newsom.

The discount is part of the state's cap and trade program. The goal of the program is to encourage companies to reduce emissions and switch to cleaner energy.

