PG&E Encourages Income-Eligible Customers to Sign Up for Discounts

PG&E is encouraging qualified customers to sign up for the utility's California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE) program that can save them 20 percent on their monthly energy bill. PG&E is encouraging qualified customers to sign up for the utility's California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE) program that can save them 20 percent on their monthly energy bill. PG&E is encouraging qualified customers to sign up for the utility's California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE) program that can save them 20 percent on their monthly energy bill.

More than 125,000 customers have enrolled in the CARE assistance program since the start of 2020, including more than 60,000 customers in April, more than triple the typical monthly enrollment, according to PG&E.

The upper limit of the income eligibility for one- or two-person households is $34,480, with increasing limits depending on the size of the household.

PG&E officials said customers who are eligible can apply for CARE online at https://www.pge.com/pge_global/common/pdfs/save-energy-money/help-paying-your-bill/care-fera-application-large-print-en.pdf.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had an immediate and significant financial impact on many of our communities across the state," PG&E senior vice president/chief customer officer Laurie Giammona said in a news release. "Making sure that those who are now eligible for the CARE discount are aware of the program is one way we are providing support."