PG&E Issues Power Shutoff Watch for Tuesday, Wednesday

PG&E has issued a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) watch for Tuesday and Wednesday in several areas of the state due to gusty winds and dry conditions in the weather forecast after the weekend heat wave.

The utility says weather models indicate the potential for an offshore wind event late Monday night through Wednesday morning, which could create dangerous fire conditions that warrant power shutoffs.

The geographic zones identified in the PSPS watch include all Bay Area counties.

The offshore winds expected to develop directly on the heels of the weekend heat wave would exacerbate fuel dryness to near critical values, the utility says.

The National Weather Service has issued several fire weather watches across the territory, which are likely to be upgraded to Red Flag Warnings as the event gets closer, PG&E says.

A PSPS watch means the company's Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is activated for a reasonable chance of executing the shutoffs for public safety in a given geographic zone due to a combination of adverse weather and dry fuel conditions, PG&E says. A PSPS watch is typically only issued within 72 hours before the anticipated start of an event.