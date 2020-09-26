PG&E Monitoring Forecast for Dry Winds Sunday, Monday

PG&E is keeping an eye on the weather forecast for northern California during this final September weekend, especially since the National Weather Service is forecasting potentially strong and dry offshore winds to begin early Sunday morning.

Due to the expected weather conditions, PG&E has begun notifying customers in regions of the state where the utility may find it necessary to proactively turn off electricity for safety - to reduce wildifre risk from energized power lines.

In the Bay Area, the only region that may be affected is Napa County. Neighboring Lake County may also be affected, PG&E said.

But, the impact would be minimal. Less than 200 PG&E customers could be affected in Napa County. In Lake County, the impact would be even less, with less than 100 customers being potentially impacted.

The potential Public Safety Power Shutoff, or PSPS, could impact approximately 97,000 customers in parts of 15 counties.

In addition to Napa and Lake counties, customers in Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Kern, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Tehama and Yuba counties could be impacted.