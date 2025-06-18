PG&E is warning it may need to issue Public Safety Power Shutoffs in parts of the Bay Area when the winds pick up this week.

Parts of Alameda, Contra Costa and Santa Clara counties may go dark between Thursday and Sunday, the utility says.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Gusty winds will reach 30-40 mph late Wednesday night into early Thursday across elevated inland areas while 40-50 mph gusts are possible along the immediate coast, according to the National Weather Service.

The gusty winds persist through late Saturday and begin to ease by early Sunday, the weather service says.

Meanwhile, the Berkeley City Council just passed one of the strictest wildfire response plans in the state, which includes Zone Zero standards.

In addition to the no plants within 5 feet of structures, Berkeley’s ember plan requires vent and gutter covers and for homeowners to move wooden gates away from homes.

This applies to the most fire-prone areas, Grizzly Peak and Panoramic Hill.

Enforcement in Berkeley begins in May 2026, but the state is working on Zone Zero rules that will eventually apply to fire zones across California.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

For more details on the possible PSPS and other power outages, visit the PG&E Outage Center online.