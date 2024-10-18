PG&E power shutoffs underway in the Bay Area amid high fire danger

PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) were in effect Friday due to fire weather conditions, leaving thousands of Bay Area customers in the dark.

To see which locations are impacted by a PSPS, visit pge.com/pspsupdates.

PG&E will open Community Resource Centers where people can charge their phones and other devices and access Wi-Fi. Customer service representatives and security will be on location as well as bathrooms and snacks.

The PSPS outages could continue through Saturday night.