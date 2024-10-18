PG&E

PG&E power shutoffs underway in the Bay Area amid high fire danger

By Kris Sanchez

NBC Universal, Inc.

PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) were in effect Friday due to fire weather conditions, leaving thousands of Bay Area customers in the dark.

To see which locations are impacted by a PSPS, visit pge.com/pspsupdates.

PG&E will open Community Resource Centers where people can charge their phones and other devices and access Wi-Fi. Customer service representatives and security will be on location as well as bathrooms and snacks.

The PSPS outages could continue through Saturday night.

Red flag warning issued as Bay Area braces for fire weather conditions

Fire danger alerts: What to know about red flag warning and fire weather watch

