Nearly 1,000 PG&E customers still without power due to planned shutoffs

Nearly 1,000 PG&E customers in three Bay Area counties remained without power Friday afternoon as part of planned outages that the utility has implemented in an effort to prevent wildfires from sparking amid dry and windy conditions.

As of about 4:25 p.m., there were 645 customers without power in parts of Alameda County along with 274 in Contra Costa County and 48 in Santa Clara County, PG&E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian said.

Officials with the utility earlier this week said about 11,500 customers in parts of 15 counties could be affected by what PG&E calls Public Safety Power Shutoffs, which are initiated when the utility determines that weather conditions are severe enough that they could spark wildfires.

People can go to https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/psps-updates/ to see if their address will be affected and to find out more information about the planned shutoffs.

Some of the outages could last into the weekend, though Sarkissian said the duration and extent of the shutoffs depends on weather conditions in each area.

PG&E was opening 14 Community Resource Centers in nine of the counties affected, including one at Costco Wholesale, 2800 Independence Drive, Livermore. The centers are offering essential items like water, snacks and blankets, as well as power sources to charge devices and up-to-date information about the shutoffs, PG&E officials said.