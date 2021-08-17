public safety power shutoffs

PG&E Power Shutoffs ‘Likely' in Some Bay Area Counties Due to High Fire Danger

Customers in parts of Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties could lose power

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

PG&E says it's "likely" it will shut off power Tuesday night in several Northern California counties amid increased fire danger.

The latest public safety power shutoff (PSPS) is slated to impact customers in parts of 18 counties, including Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties.

Here's a look at the scope and the timing for the power shutoff in the Bay Area counties, according to PG&E.

CountyEstimated Customers ImpactedEstimated Shutoff Start Time Estimated Restoration Time
Alameda1610 p.m. Tuesday - 12 a.m. Wednesday10 p.m. Wednesday
Contra Costa3346 p.m. Tuesday - 12 a.m. Wednesday12 p.m. Thursday
Napa3,9917 p.m. - 10 p.m. Tuesday2 p.m. Thursday
Solano1,0937 p.m. - 10 p.m. Tuesday2 p.m. Thursday
Sonoma1,6477 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday2 p.m. Thursday

Below is a map that shows the areas likely to be impacted.

PSPS Outages Map

A planned power shutoff by PG&E is expected to affect customers in several Northern California counties. This general outline shows where the outages are expected to happen beginning the night of Aug. 17, 2021.

To see if your home or business is affected by the shutoff, look up your address here.

Data: PG&E

If you'd like to see if your address will be affected by the power shutoff, you can use PG&E's address lookup tool.

