PG&E Power Shutoffs ‘Likely' in Some Bay Area Counties Due to High Fire Danger

PG&E says it's "likely" it will shut off power Tuesday night in several Northern California counties amid increased fire danger.

The latest public safety power shutoff (PSPS) is slated to impact customers in parts of 18 counties, including Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties.

Here's a look at the scope and the timing for the power shutoff in the Bay Area counties, according to PG&E.

County Estimated Customers Impacted Estimated Shutoff Start Time Estimated Restoration Time Alameda 16 10 p.m. Tuesday - 12 a.m. Wednesday 10 p.m. Wednesday Contra Costa 334 6 p.m. Tuesday - 12 a.m. Wednesday 12 p.m. Thursday Napa 3,991 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Tuesday 2 p.m. Thursday Solano 1,093 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Tuesday 2 p.m. Thursday Sonoma 1,647 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday 2 p.m. Thursday

Below is a map that shows the areas likely to be impacted.

PSPS Outages Map

A planned power shutoff by PG&E is expected to affect customers in several Northern California counties. This general outline shows where the outages are expected to happen beginning the night of Aug. 17, 2021.



To see if your home or business is affected by the shutoff, look up your address here.

