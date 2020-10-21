PG&E to Shut Off Power in Parts of 5 Bay Area Counties

PG&E said Wednesday it will shut off power to some customers in parts of 15 counties, including five in the Bay Area, due to high fire danger.

The latest Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) will impact customers in the following Bay Area counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, Santa Clara and Sonoma.

The breakdown below shows the scope of the power shutoffs in the Bay Area, including a window for when the power is expected to go out.

Alameda County : 336 customers (1 a.m. - 4 a.m. Thursday)

: 336 customers (1 a.m. - 4 a.m. Thursday) Contra Costa County : 201 customers (1 a.m. - 2 a.m. Thursday)

: 201 customers (1 a.m. - 2 a.m. Thursday) Napa County : 3,296 customers (4 a.m. - 6 a.m. Thursday)

: 3,296 customers (4 a.m. - 6 a.m. Thursday) Santa Clara County : 236 (3 a.m. - 4 a.m. Thursday)

: 236 (3 a.m. - 4 a.m. Thursday) Sonoma County: 135 customers (4 a.m. - 6 a.m. Thursday)

PSPS Outages Map

An outage planned by PG&E will affect residents in 15 counties. See if your area may be affected with this general outline. Click on each community center to see more information on operating hours and utilities, as well as directions.



To see if your home or business will be affected by the shut down, look up your address here.

To find out if your home or business will lose power, use PG&E's address lookup tool here.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Friday for elevated portions of the Bay Area due to high fire danger from predicted gusty winds and low humidity.

Bay City News contributed to this report.