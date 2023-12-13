PG&E proposes another rate hike

PG&E is asking for another rate hike weeks after it got one.

The utility's filing with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is for $1.5 billion from customers.

PG&E says it needs this influx of cash not to underground power lines or cut trees but to stabilize its finances.

The utility got a 13% increase three weeks ago, but it was asking for about 26%. The already-approved increase kicks in New Year’s Day.

The request in the most recent filing would not be up for approval until late next year.

The Utility Reform Network (TURN) said people need to take complaints not to the CPUC but to their elected leaders.