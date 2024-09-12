California regulators to vote on proposed PG&E rate hike

A vote Thursday could allow PG&E to raise customers' rates, again.

The California Public Utilities Commission is scheduled to vote on the latest rate increase, and if it allows it, PG&E bills will go up about $6 a month on average.

PG&E said it needs to bump up bills in order to make back what it lost during last winter’s major storms.

PG&E officials point to some relief coming in October in the form of a $55 one-time climate credit.

Utility officials also point to a 9% temporary rate decrease that went into effect in July, and they said they’re working to cut costs to bring prices down in the future.