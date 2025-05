After years of significant rate hikes, PG&E says it is stabilizing rates.

The bottom line is the utility says your monthly bill will remain flat and possibly go down.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The question now is will this actually happen?

NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai went straight to the source and spoke with PG&E CEO Patricia K. Poppe. Watch his interview in the video above.