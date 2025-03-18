PG&E residential customers to receive up to $125 credit on April bills

PG&E customers will receive a credit on their April energy bill, the utility said.

Electric-only residential households will receive a credit of $58.23. Gas-only residential households will receive $67.03 in credit. Households that have both gas and electric will receive a total credit of $125.26.

The credit is funded by the state's Cap-and-Trade Program, which requires companies to pay fees for certain greenhouse gas emissions produced. That revenue supports public health and environmental programs, including funding credits to PG&E customers to support sustainable energy use.

According to PG&E, its residential customers have received on average $1,000 each since 2014.