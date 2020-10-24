PG&E Resources, Bay Area Park Closures

Extremely high winds along with dry conditions are expected to create the most dangerous fire weather some parts of the Bay Area have seen so far this year, prompting officials across the region to close parks, and PG&E to potentially shut off power to nearly 400,000 customers across the state.

PG&E is opening community resource centers for those with their power turned off starting Sunday. Services include medical equipment and personal device charging, Wi-Fi, bottled water and snacks as well as air-conditioning or heating and ice. For a complete list of services offered and COVID-19 safety protocols, click here.

Below is a list of park closures:

East Bay

East Bay Municipal Utility District is closing East Bay trails in its watershed (Oct. 25 – 26)

Lafayette Reservoir recreation area (Oct. 25 – 26)

San Pablo Reservoir recreation area (Oct. 25 – 26)

East Bay Regional Parks(Oct. 25 – 26): Anthony Chabot, Claremont Canyon, Huckleberry, Lake Chabot, Leona Canyon, Redwood, Roberts, Sibley, Tilden, Wildcat Canyon, and Kennedy Grove

Round Valley (Oct. 25 – 26)

Sunol (Oct. 25 – 26)

Morgan Territory (Oct. 25 – 26)

Peninsula