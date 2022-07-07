San Francisco Supervisors Call on Newsom to Withhold PG&E's Safety Certificate

Two San Francisco supervisors are calling on California Gov. Gavin Newsom to withhold PG&E's safety certificate.

The safety certificate is the authorization that allows the utility to use rate payer funds to pay for its role in recent wildfires that have killed dozens of people and caused billions of dollars in damage.

The proposed resolution from supervisors Connie Chan and Shamann Walton asks Newsom to revoke what they call PG&E's license to burn and instead fund Golden State Energy. If approved, it would replace PG&E.

"It’s important to highlight that when there’s more wildfires caused by PG&E, we’re on the hook to pay for it," said Jessica Tovar with Local Clean Energy Alliance. "And so what we really need is to hold PG&E accountable and also address that we need a better energy system that’s safer, more reliable, clean and also that is more affordable."

PG&E released a statement saying, in part, it welcomes feedback from the community while reiterating its commitment to public safety.

"The safety of our customers and our hometowns is PG&E’s most important responsibility," the statement reads. "PG&E has a valid safety certificate that was issued by The Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety, and our 2022 Wildfire Mitigation Plan outlines the bold, comprehensive set of actions we are taking to continue providing safe and reliable energy amid a changing climate and evolving wildfire threat. We are working hard every day to reduce wildfire risk, and we welcome feedback from our regulators, stakeholders, community leaders and customers because we know this makes us better and safer.”

NBC Bay Area reached out to Newsom's office for comment but did not immediately hear back.