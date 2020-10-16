PG&E Says All Customers Affected by PSPS Now Have Power

PG&E said Friday evening that power has been restored to all customers who were impacted by the most recent Public Safety Power Shutoff.

The power shutoff, or PSPS, affected approximately 41,000 customers in 24 counties, including Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma counties in the Bay Area.

Other neighboring regions affected were Lake, Monterey, Santa Cruz and Yolo counties.

The PSPS began Wednesday evening. PG&E said the power shutoff was due to high winds combined with low humidity and severely dry vegetation.