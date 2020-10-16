PG&E power shutoffs

PG&E Says All Customers Affected by PSPS Now Have Power

David Paul Morris/ Getty Images

PG&E said Friday evening that power has been restored to all customers who were impacted by the most recent Public Safety Power Shutoff.

The power shutoff, or PSPS, affected approximately 41,000 customers in 24 counties, including Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma counties in the Bay Area.

Other neighboring regions affected were Lake, Monterey, Santa Cruz and Yolo counties.

Local

Vallejo 1 hour ago

Vallejo Man Suspected of Shooting at Good Samaritan Who Tried to Stop Fight

San Francisco 4 hours ago

San Francisco Mayor Says School District's Renaming Process ‘Offensive'

The PSPS began Wednesday evening. PG&E said the power shutoff was due to high winds combined with low humidity and severely dry vegetation.

This article tagged under:

PG&E power shutoffsPG&EPower ShutoffsPSPS
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us