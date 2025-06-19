PG&E

PG&E schedules power shutoffs in parts of Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

PG&E on Thursday will begin Public Safety Power Shutoffs in parts of three Bay Area counties as gusty winds pick up in those areas.

Here are the counties and number of customers affected, with estimated shutoff timelines, according to PG&E:

  • Alameda County, 647 customers: Estimated shutoff start, 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday, with estimated restoration by 4 p.m. Saturday.
  • Contra Costa County, 275 customers: Estimated shutoff start, 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday, with estimated restoration at noon Saturday.
  • Santa Clara County, 48 customers: Estimated shutoff start, 10-11 a.m. Thursday, with estimated restoration at 10 a.m. Saturday.

PG&E has set up community resource centers in various locations for customers affected by the PSPS events. Visit the utility's alerts site for details.

This article tagged under:

PG&E
Dashboard
