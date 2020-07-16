Kincade fire

PG&E Transmission Lines Started Kincade Fire in Sonoma County: Cal Fire

By NBC Bay Area staff

Cal Fire on Thursday said PG&E transmission lines were responsible for starting the destructive Kincade Fire in Sonoma County last fall.

The blaze scorched 77,758 acres, destroyed 374 structures and damaged 60 structures. Four people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

It started on October 23 and was fully contained on November 6.

"Tinder dry vegetation and strong winds combined with low humidity and warm temperatures contributed to extreme rates of fire spread," Cal Fire said in a statement.

Cal Fire said its investigative report has been passed along to the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office.

