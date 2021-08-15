PG&E Warns of Potential Power Shutoffs for Parts of Bay Area Due to Windy, Dry Conditions

PG&E officials announced Sunday evening that it was considering shutting power off on Tuesday in several Northern California communities due to dry and windy conditions.

The news comes as firefighters continue to battle the Dixie fire, which has burned more than 570,000 acres. The fire is currently 31% contained.

According to PG&E, the potential PSPS (Public Safety Power Shutoff) event starting Tuesday night could affect about 39,000 customers in parts of 16 counties in the Sierra Nevada foothills, the North Coast, the North Valley and the North Bay mountains.

Some of the affected areas include Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties.

"The company’s meteorologists and operations professionals are monitoring a potential dry offshore wind event forecasted to start Tuesday evening," PG&E officials said in a statement.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

PG&E added that they had begun sending 48-hour advance notifications to customers in targeted areas, where they "may need to proactively turn power off for safety to reduce the risk of wildfire from energized power lines."

Affected customers were also being contacted by PG&E by text messages, email and phone calls.

For more information concerning the potential power shutoffs, it can be found on pge.com.

Here are some of the affected areas: