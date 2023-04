Dark smoke was visible across the Bay Area late Tuesday due to flaring at the Phillips 66 refinery in Rodeo.

Contra Costa County Health Services said a hazardous materials team is responding to the incident to monitor air quality in the area. No offsite health impacts related to the flaring have been reported, according to the Contra Costa County Health Services.

REFINERY FLARING: A CCH hazardous materials team is responding to conduct air monitoring in Rodeo due to flaring at the Phillips 66 refinery. No offsite health impacts related to this incident have been reported to CCH. The cause of the flaring is under investigation. — Contra Costa Health Services (@CoCoHealth) April 12, 2023

Phillips 66 Refinery in Rodeo is experiencing a flaring event. Smoke may be visible in the area. @FireCrockett has no further information regarding the flaring event. pic.twitter.com/DqdyjIPfo4 — CrockettCarquinezFire (@FireCrockett) April 12, 2023