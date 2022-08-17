phoeun you

Man Deported to Cambodia After Serving 26 Years in San Quentin

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man who was granted parole from San Quentin has been deported to Cambodia despite efforts to keep him in the Unites States.

Dozens of people gathered in Oakland in support of Phoeun You last month.

He served 26 years in prison for killing a man in retaliation for harming a family member. But after being paroled early, was handed over to immigration agents.

Supporters argued he served his time. Last month, Governor Gavin Newsom considered a pardon but it appears he declined.

You was deported Tuesday back to Cambodia, a country he hadn’t lived in since he was a baby.

