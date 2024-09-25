Education

Phone-Free School Act: How schools will implement new California law

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Phone-Free School Act into law this week to help prevent distractions in the classroom.

The law means school districts will have a clear campus cell phone policy by July 2026. The goal? Ending digital distractions in class.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Rolling Hills Middle School in Los Gatos already has a policy in place.

Ian Cull provides a closer look in the video above.

California 23 hours ago

California becomes latest state to restrict student smartphone use at school

San Francisco Sep 23

Mayor London Breed's office looks to help SF schools

Antioch Sep 23

Antioch boss ‘bully' prone to profane, physically threatening behavior, reports reveal

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

EducationCalifornia
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us