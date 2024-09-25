Phone-Free School Act: How schools will implement new California law

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Phone-Free School Act into law this week to help prevent distractions in the classroom.
The law means school districts will have a clear campus cell phone policy by July 2026. The goal? Ending digital distractions in class.
Rolling Hills Middle School in Los Gatos already has a policy in place.
Ian Cull provides a closer look in the video above.
