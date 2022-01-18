Photographer Trying to Find Mystery Couple Seen Embracing Near Golden Gate Bridge

Do you recognize them?

A photographer is hoping the internet can help them track down a newly-engaged couple captured embracing on Baker Beach in San Francisco with the Golden Gate Bridge behind them.

Photographer Gemma Keith snapped the photo Friday evening.

"Tonight while taking photos of the Golden Gate Bridge, I caught this little moment between these two, moments after their proposal," Keith wrote on social media. "I only realised later while flicking through photos so it was too late to catch them!"

Keith added that it would be "an absolute pleasure" to share the picture with the happy couple.