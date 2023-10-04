Photos: Sen. Dianne Feinstein lies in state at SF City Hall ahead of memorial service By NBC Bay Area staff • Published 44 mins ago • Updated 42 mins ago Bay Area politicians, civic leaders, family members and the public gathered at San Francisco City Hall Wednesday to pay their respects to the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Feinstein died last week at the age of 90. 6 photos 1/6 Family members pays respects at the casket of late Senator Dianne Feinstein at San Francisco City Hall in San Francisco, California, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (Photographer: Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle/Bloomberg via Getty Images) 2/6 London Breed, mayor of San Francisco pays respects at the casket of late Senator Dianne Feinstein at San Francisco City Hall in San Francisco, California, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (Photographer: Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle/Bloomberg via Getty Images) 3/6 A casket carrying Senator Dianne Feinstein arrives at San Francisco City Hall before a public viewing on October 4, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Gabrielle Lurie – Pool/Getty Images) 4/6 The body of Senator Dianne Feinstein is carried into City Hall for public viewing on October 4, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Gabrielle Lurie – Pool/Getty Images) 5/6 (L-R) Dianne Feinstein’s son-in-law Rick Mariano, her granddaughter Eileen Mariano, her daughter Katherine Feinstein and San Francisco Mayor London Breed greet the body of late Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) as it arrives outside City Hall on October 04, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jessica Christian-Pool/Getty Images) 6/6 The body of Senator Dianne Feinstein is carried into City Hall for public viewing on October 4, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Gabrielle Lurie – Pool/Getty Images) This article tagged under: Dianne FeinsteinSan Francisco More Photo Galleries Dianne Feinstein's life in photos Look inside this futuristic oceanfront mansion just sold in Southern California Photos: ‘Catastrophic' Hurricane Idalia slams Florida's Big Bend Photos: Deadly Wildfires Devastate Maui's West End