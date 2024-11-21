Photos: See the Who-bilicious treats at Universal Studios Hollywood's ‘Grinchmas'

Get ready to grow your stomach three sizes at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Grinchmas" celebration.
Limited time Grinch-themed food and drink items are on the menu at the "Who-bilicious Treats" venue located within Universal Plaza.
Whimsical treats include the 2 Sizes Too Small Cupcake, Cocoa Cookie, Grinch Doughnut, Grinch Heart Lemonade, Max Hot Dog, Who Pudding and a Whoville Present Cookie.
Take a look at the Who-bilicious treats pictured below.
2 Sizes Too Small Cupcake
Cocoa Cookie
Grinch Doughnut
Grinch Heart Lemonade
Max Dog
Who Pudding
Whoville Present Cookie
The Who-tacular Grinchmas celebration runs from Nov. 29, 2024, through Jan. 6, 2025, at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Universal Studios and NBC Owned TV Stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.