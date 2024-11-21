Universal Studios

Photos: See the Who-bilicious treats at Universal Studios Hollywood's ‘Grinchmas'

Grow your stomach three sizes with Grinch-themed treats and drinks available Nov. 29 through Jan. 6.

By Whitney Irick

Who pudding (left) and Grinch heart lemonade (right) are two of the Grinch-themed food and drink items on the menu at Universal Studios Hollywood’s “Grinchmas.”
Universal Studios Hollywood

Get ready to grow your stomach three sizes at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Grinchmas" celebration.

Limited time Grinch-themed food and drink items are on the menu at the "Who-bilicious Treats" venue located within Universal Plaza.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Whimsical treats include the 2 Sizes Too Small Cupcake, Cocoa Cookie, Grinch Doughnut, Grinch Heart Lemonade, Max Hot Dog, Who Pudding and a Whoville Present Cookie.

Take a look at the Who-bilicious treats pictured below.

2 Sizes Too Small Cupcake

2 sizes too small grinch cupcake
2 Sizes Too Small Cupcake (green vanilla cupcake topped with vanilla frosting and filled with sprinkles and a candy heart) at Grinchmas. (Universal Studios Hollywood)

Cocoa Cookie

Local

Health 27 mins ago

Health officers raise concerns about vaccine misinformation

weather 2 hours ago

What to know: Storm brings high winds, heavy rain, snow to California and Pacific Northwest

Cocoa Cookie
Cocoa Cookie (chocolate cookie with warm spices, dark chocolate coating, festive sprinkles, mini marshmallows) at Grinchmas. (Universal Studios Hollywood)

Grinch Doughnut

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Grinch doughnut
Grinch doughnut at Grinchmas. (Universal Studios Hollywood)

Grinch Heart Lemonade

Grinch heart lemonade
The Grinch Heart Lemonade (green apple lemonade with a red light up cube and three heart candies) at Grinchmas. (Universal Studios Hollywood)

Max Dog

max hot dog grinchmas
Max Dog (22-inch beef hotdog topped with beef chili, cheddar cheese and potato sticks) at Grinchmas. (Universal Studios Hollywood)

Who Pudding

who pudding grinchmas
Who Pudding (strawberry and raspberry pudding filled with strawberry and raspberry jam topped with cream cheese mousse) at Grinchmas. (Universal Studios Hollywood)

Whoville Present Cookie

whoville present cookie grinchmas
Whoville Present Cookie (festive sprinkle sugar cookie, white icing, printed decoration) at Grinchmas. (Universal Studios Hollywood)

The Who-tacular Grinchmas celebration runs from Nov. 29, 2024, through Jan. 6, 2025, at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Universal Studios and NBC Owned TV Stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.

This article tagged under:

Universal Studios
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us