A storm system brought low elevation snow to the Bay Area Wednesday.

The snow is expected to come in two rounds – the first Wednesday into Thursday morning and the second Thursday afternoon into Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

NBC Bay Area has complied photos from Wednesday's rare snow event.

Courtesy Snow off Highway 17 and Summit Road in the Santa Cruz Mountains. (Feb. 22, 2023)

Caltrans A Caltrans traffic camera spotted what appeared to be snow falling on Highway 17 in Santa Cruz. (Feb. 22, 2023)

Photo appeared to show snow in Los Gatos. (Feb 22, 2023)