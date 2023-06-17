Man struck in the head with pickax on highway overpass in San Carlos, deputies say

A man was struck in the head with a pickax in an attack on the Holly Street overpass of U.S. Highway 101 in San Carlos, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

The assault occurred about 11 p.m. Friday and left the victim with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said in a statement. He was treated by firefighters and paramedics at the scene.

A suspect, Matthew Garcia, 37, was found hiding in the 500 block of Skyway Road, according to the sheriff's department. He was accused of assault with a deadly weapon and violations of drug laws.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the sheriff's office's anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.