The family of a teen killed in a fiery crash in Piedmont last November is suing the family of the driver.

Four college students were in a Tesla Cybertruck when it crashed into a wall and burst into flames. Three were killed, including driver Soren Dixon and passenger Krysta Tsukahara.

Her family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Dixon's family. The lawsuit is seeking more information about what led up to the crash. The family is also asking for access to the Cybertruck, which is currently with the California Highway Patrol.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Dixon's family for comment but did not immediately hear back.