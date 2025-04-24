Alameda County

Family of teen killed in fiery Piedmont crash files wrongful death lawsuit

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The family of a teen killed in a fiery crash in Piedmont last November is suing the family of the driver.

Four college students were in a Tesla Cybertruck when it crashed into a wall and burst into flames. Three were killed, including driver Soren Dixon and passenger Krysta Tsukahara.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Her family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Dixon's family. The lawsuit is seeking more information about what led up to the crash. The family is also asking for access to the Cybertruck, which is currently with the California Highway Patrol.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Dixon's family for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Alameda County Mar 12

New details in deadly Piedmont car crash

Tesla Mar 1

Fire prevented rescue of 3 victims in Piedmont car crash, authorities say

Alameda County Nov 30, 2024

3 victims identified in deadly Piedmont crash

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Alameda County
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us