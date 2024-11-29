Piedmont's Turkey Trot takes on new meaning with memorial for crash victims

Piedmont's annual Turkey Trot on Thursday turned into a memorial this year.

Community members started the Thanksgiving holiday by remembering the victims of Wednesday's fiery crash that left three young people dead and another person seriously injured.

"I'd ask you to share a moment of silence for the families that are still healing," Mayor Jennifer Cavenaugh said Thursday morning before city's annual Turkey Trot. "The families who are grieving who have lost their loved ones."

Community members were seen tearfully consoling each other and remembering the lives of three young adults who died in a fiery crash early Wednesday.

"There are no words that will bring these kids back to us, that will make this all OK," Cavenaugh said. "For families that have lost those who are so precious to them, there are now words to capture the depths of sorrow."

Piedmont police Chief Jeremy Bowers on Wednesday provided updates on a fiery crash that left three people dead and another person injured.

The collision was reported after 3 a.m. when the 911 dispatch center got an alert from an iPhone, indicating a crash happened near Hampton Road and King Avenue.

First responders found a Tesla Cybertruck engulfed in flames with four people inside. Three people died and another person was pulled out by the driver of another vehicle who knew the victims. Cavenaugh said that person went into surgery Thursday morning.

"It felt really good to have everyone bonded together and all here for the same purpose, and just be here together," Piedmont resident Laurel Quinonez said of the memorial.

Turkey Trot runners passed right by the crash site during the race, with some participants leaving flowers as they passed by.

"Everybody knew the families. Everybody knew the kids or of the kids," Piedmont resident Pam Schwartz said. "I had a daughter in the class of the kids, so it was particularly meaningful to come together and run."

Those who knew the four college students involved are still in shock. Schwartz was the former soccer coach of one of the victims. She said most of the students have known each other since kindergarden.

"They were well known," Schwartz said. "They were always in the town newspaper because they were athletes. Everyone knew the kids. I think we are going to feel it for a long time and we are going to be there for the families for a long time. So I feel like that the community is going to come together and has already come together."